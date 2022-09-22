WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton will once again hold their annual father-daughter dance on Friday, Nov. 4.

According to a press release, ‘Let’s Disco’ has been chosen to be the theme of this years event, which will be held on Nov. 4 at Fire Station 56 at 125 W. Central Avenue from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in West Carrollton. The city recommended girls be between the ages of 2 to 12-years-old.

If you are interested in attending, tickets purchased in advanced will be $10 per pair plus $5 for each additional girl.

Tickets can be purchased in person at West Carrollton Civic Center located at 300 E. Central Avenue in West Carrollton from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or here. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, increasing to $15 per pair.

Ticket prices include light snacks, music and a photo area. All girls that attend will be able to take home their photos and receive a special commemorative treat.

West Carrollton Parks and Recreation Director Christian Mattingly says, “This is one of the best events of the year and we always look forward to seeing the kids dressed up. We encourage girls who can’t bring their fathers to invite a grandfather, uncle, big brother, or family friend to come.”

