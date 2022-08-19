WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of West Carrollton will host its 14th annual Doggie Dive event next month.

The event is set to be held Monday, September 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilson Pool located at 1226 S. Elm Street.

The event gives dogs and their owners a chance to swim and play in Wilson Pool before it’s closed and drained for the season.

Admission to the event is $5 per pet family, and all proceeds will benefit local pet rescue organizations. The city has donated more than $18,000 from the event to local groups since its inception in 2008, according to a release.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year because we not only give dog families the opportunity to swim together, but most importantly all proceeds go to help pets in need. We received great feedback on the new time and date last year, so we are continuing that tradition for 2022,” Parks and Recreation Director Christian Mattingly said.

“We also welcome additional donations if you’re not able to attend and still want to support local pet rescue organizations. Sponsorships are also still available.”

Contact the parks and recreation department for information about sponsorship or making a donation at 937-859-5182.

Dog owners should bring their well-behaved, vaccinated dogs on non-retractable leashes. No dogs in heat should attend the event for the safety of pets and people.

The concession stand will be open and for the first time, Doggie Dive will have the Show Dogs Hot Dogs food truck at the event.