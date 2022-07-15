WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of West Carrollton is hiring for a Utility Superintendent in the Service Department.

The current superintendent, Tom Scherack, plans to retire at the end of 2022 after a 35-year career with the city, according to a release.



The Utility Superintendent position supervises eleven employees and reports to the Service Director. They are responsible for the technical, administrative and supervisory work associated with water treatment, wastewater treatment, industrial pretreatment, and the operation and maintenance of the Water Distribution System and the Sewer Collection System in city of West Carrollton.

The Utility Superintendent performs a variety of tasks to meet the requirements and regulations of the Ohio EPA.



Candidates should possess excellent computer and communication skills as well as a minimum of three years of progressively responsible experience in water and wastewater treatment operations. The candidate must also be in possession of a Class II Ohio EPA Water Supply Operator Certificate and a Class II Ohio EPA Wastewater Works Operator Certificate.

It is desirable for candidates to hold a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, biology or related field supplemented by some experience in routine supervisory activities however, a combination of training and experience which provides the desired knowledge, skills and abilities will be considered, the release states.

The starting salary is commensurate with experience and includes a benefit package. The salary range for the Utility Superintendent position is between $2,814.93 and $3,714.45 biweekly.



Employment applications can be downloaded on the city’s website at www.westcarrollton.org/jobs or picked up at the West Carrollton Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave. Contact the human resources department at (937)-847-4632 for additional information.

The position will be open until filled.