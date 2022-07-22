WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of West Carrollton is seeking nominations for the Plaza of Fame award for 2022.

The award, given by the City Council since 2003, recognizes current or former citizens who have made a unique or noteworthy contribution to making the city a better place to live.

Honorees are recognized at a city council meeting in the fall and their names are engraved on bricks placed at the Civic Center.

A three-member city council subcommittee will choose the Plaza of Fame recipient(s) based on nominations from citizens. One person, or two if nominated as a couple, receives the award each year.

“Last year, I had the privilege of reading and helping select the city’s 2021 honoree. All of the submitted nominees were outstanding and contributed to the City of West Carrollton in different ways,” Council Member Jill Tomlin said.

“I know there are so many in our community who give their time and talents every day to make the city better and help others. This year, we are looking forward to seeing more nominees and reading their stories.”

To nominate someone, complete a nomination form and submit it to the city for consideration. Forms can be downloaded on the nomination website, or be picked up at the Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Completed forms can be emailed to hvanantwerp@westcarrollton.org or returned to the Civic Center.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, August 31.