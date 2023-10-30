WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton City Schools are moving forward with Phase II of its district-wide construction project.

For Phase II, the upcoming buildings will include an elementary school for second through fourth grades. The elementary building will be 97,206 square feet and will house an estimated 850 students. The district expects the school to open for the 2026-27 school year.

The phase also includes a combined campus for middle school students grade seven and eight, and high school students in grades nine through twelfth. The combined middle high school campus will be 192,383 square feet and will house an estimated 1,255 students.

The district plans to open the schools in the 2027-28 school year.

In Phase I, the district constructed an Early Childhood Center, housing students in preschool, kindergarten, and first grade. It also included an intermediate school housing fifth and sixth grades.

Both of the Phase I currently opened buildings opened for the 2022-2023 school year.