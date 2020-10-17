West Carrollton police department helps microchip dozens of pets for free

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton Police Department and Montgomery County Animal Resource Center partnered to make sure dogs are microchipped.

The police chief says the department usually plans several community events throughout the year, but they were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The department wanted to do something to give back to the community, and decided on the microchipping event.

Chief Doug Woodard says, “At the police department we come across a stray dog about once a week. We have a chip reader, went out and got one several years ago and we got discouraged by the number of dogs that weren’t chipped. If they did, we could get them back to the owner a lot quicker.”

Chief Woodard says 36 dogs were registered at Saturday’s event.