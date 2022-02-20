WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A longtime City Manager of West Carrollton passed away last week.

Tracy Williams served as City Manager of West Carrollton from 1977 to 2007. He passed away on February 16, 2022.

Before serving the City of West Carrollton, Williams served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Ball State University and earned a master’s degree from Brigham Young University.

Williams was recognized for his dedication to West Carrollton over the years. He was awarded Public Manager of the Year for the Miami Valley in 2002, and he was also inducted into the Distinguished Hall of Fame by the West Carrollton Education Foundation. After retiring as City Manager, Williams stayed involved in the community.

“Tracy was well known for his enthusiasm, energy, and sincere caring for the citizens of the community. Several words of his commitment come to my mind – honesty, integrity, interest and dedication,” Mayor Jeff Sanner said.