DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Carrollton man was sentenced Tuesday for the death of his girlfriend’s 6-week-old daughter in 2020.

Charles Pulley, 20, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. He was found guilty in May for the following, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office: two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

The office said on August 19, 2020, Pulley was babysitting his girlfriend’s daughter, Averi Grabans, while the mother was at work. When the mother returned, she noticed bruising on Averi’s head, which Pulley claimed was caused by a car seat.

The next day, when Pulley was babysitting the infant again, he called the mother and said the child was acting strange. They took Averi to Dayton Children’s Hospital and it was found that she had suffered several head injuries including a fracture, contusions and brain hemorrhaging. The infant died from her injuries on August 23, 2020.

Pulley will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 18 years.