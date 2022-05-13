WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrolltown will be putting a new twist on a previous event.

Bicycle Fun Day will move locations to the Marina Dr. area located at 5457 Marina Drive by the Great Miami River. The event will be on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Kids will learn how to safely handle their bicycle and practice biking skills on an activity course. Whitman’s Bike Shop will provide free bicycle safety checks for any attendee.

Additional activities include a bike-riding magician, fan-favorite Ranger Vic providing balloon designs, an area to create chalk art creations and a K&G Bike Center associate demonstrating an 1880s style boneshaker bike. The Ice Cream Trolley food truck will be selling ice cream during the event.

The city’s fire and police departments’ vehicles will be available to Touch-A-Truck. One of the city’s bike officers will lead a short ride along the bike path and administer a Safety Pledge to the children.

“I’ve been a bike enthusiast for years. We are so excited to be able to provide kids with these opportunities from the activity course, to learning about bike safety, to interacting with our local safety officers. We’ll also have several unique bikes and the Ice Cream Trolley is another fun addition. Who doesn’t want ice cream for lunch?” said Pegge Bellamy, events coordinator.

The Put a Lid on It! campaign to promote bike helmet safety awareness around the state has donated 36 bike helmets which will be distributed while supplies last. Kali Helmets has donated 12 helmets that will be raffled off free of charge to participants during the event.