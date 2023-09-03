WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of West Carrollton wants you to hear information and give your opinions during an upcoming session.

A social media post by West Carrollton says the city will host a Community Information Session on Thursday, Sept. 7. The session is being held at the West Carrollton High School Auditorium.

Both the designers and engineers of the Whitewater Park project are expected to be in attendance.

The image below, courtesy of West Carrollton, shows the project intends to include a new channel to the side of river, recrafted and enlarged launch, riverfront trail, a small craft marina, 214 units of a multi-family residential development and 3-level roof deck town homes for sale, which face the river.

A medical complex, hospitality building and various commercial properties are also listed in the image. The existing VFW appears to be staying in the location where it currently is.

City of West Carrollton