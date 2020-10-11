West Carrollton crews to begin curbside leaf pickup

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Raking season is here, and West Carrollton will start picking up leaves. Starting Monday, crews will begin curbside leaf collection.
They’ll collect bags of raked leaves throughout the week. You do not need to call in advance. The city asks that you make sure large sticks and debris are removed. They’ll be making the rounds through December 6th.
