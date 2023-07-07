DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High pressure overhead will bring a gorgeous Friday evening to the Miami Valley, but it’s what’s behind it that will put a damper on at least part of the weekend.

An area of low pressure, now over the central Plains, will drag a cold front across our area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. As it approaches, showers and storms will develop during the day Saturday. With elevated instability in place then, a few storms, especially Saturday afternoon and evening, could be strong and possibly even severe. Damaging winds will be the primary threat.

Outside of a lingering shower or storm Sunday morning, the second half of weekend will be much drier with even a few peeks of sun later Sunday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and seasonably cool. Low 66

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become rather strong in the afternoon with damaging winds the main threat. High 81

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could reach severe limits in the evening. Low 66

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few leftover showers possible in the morning, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High 79

We’ll get at least a couple of days to dry out after any weekend rain that falls. Both Monday and Tuesday will be rain-free and bring lots of sunshine. It’ll be noticeably less humid, too. Our next rain chance won’t come until mid to late Wednesday afternoon with rain chances extending into both Thursday and Friday.