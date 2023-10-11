DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Autumn is in full swing! 2 NEWS compiled a list of events happening in the Miami Valley this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 13

Bradford Pumpkin Show – 1 p.m., North Miami Ave., Bradford. This family-friendly festival features parades, rides, games, food and of course, pumpkins! Learn more.

Friday the 13th Haunted Walking Tour – 6 p.m., 2 South Main St., Middletown. Tour downtown Middletown and learn about some of the city’s most infamous, spooky residents. Learn more.

Dayton Out Here Film Festival – 7:30 p.m., 130 East Fifth St., Dayton. The 18th annual Dayton LGBT film festival returns to the Neon, happening all weekend. Learn more.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival – 9 a.m., North Main St., Waynesville. More than 400 booths of crafts and food will fill Waynesville for the 53rd annual festival, happening all weekend. Learn more.

Pumpkin Fest at Austin Landing – 1 p.m., 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton. Celebration all things pumpkins at this new event featuring music, kid’s activities and shopping. Learn more.

Barktoberfest – 9:30 a.m., East Mulberry St., Lebanon. Bring out your dogs to see a Pooch Parade, pet vendors and a weiner dog race. Learn more.

Sunday, Oct. 15

The LM&M Pumpkin Express – 10 a.m., 16 East South St., Lebanon. Take a 20-minute train ride with a stop at the pumpkin patch, plus other fall activities, happening all season. Learn more.

Dayton Halloween Market – 11 a.m., 1001 East Second St., Dayton. Featuring at this month’s Art Hops at Front Street are pumpkin painting, a trick-or-treat trail, spooky story time, and more. Learn more.

PhilharMonster Halloween Concert – 2:30 p.m., 1 West Second St., Dayton. Dayton Philharmonic’s Family Series Concert will include a Costume Parade, Instrument Petting Zoo, and a showing of Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert. Learn more.