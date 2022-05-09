DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — May 11 is the final day to register online for the Furry Skurry 5K.

Each year, the Dayton community comes together to celebrate pets and walk or run to benefit the homeless animals waiting for forever homes at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, a no-kill animal welfare organization helping the people and pets in the community since 1902.

Participants can register online at www.hsdayton.org/FS before May 11 or register in-person during pre-packet pickup at Runner’s Plus, 8970 Kingsridge Drive in Dayton on Thursday, May 12 or Friday, May 13 between 4 and 7 p.m.

All proceeds raised from this event will be used to help the homeless pets at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.