Weather records keep breaking this week

The temperature range over the last 42 days was 84 degrees.

Record heat kicked off the month of October.

Now the second week of November, Storm Team 2 is tracking record-breaking cold temperatures.

Nov. 12 will go in the record books with a minimum-maximum temperature of 26 degrees. This breaks the 1920 record of 30 degrees. The high was reached just after midnight as the snow was coming to an end in Dayton.

Nov. 12, 2019, will also enter the record books as the earliest date Dayton had seen a high of 25 degrees in the Fall. The last time it was this cold was on March 6 when Dayton reached a high of 25 degrees.

Heading into tonight, Storm Team 2 expects two record low temperatures to be broken.

If temperatures drop colder than 15 degrees before midnight, Dayton will break the record low temperature for Nov. 12.

By Wednesday morning the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 10 degrees. This will be the earliest Dayton has reached a low of 10 degrees during the Fall. The previous record low for Nov. 13 is 13 degrees set in 1986.

On top of the record cold temperatures, Dayton broke the record snowfall for Nov 11. The Dayton International Airport picked up 2.3 inches of snow yesterday. This broke the record of 2 inches in 1984. By the time the snow came to an end today, Dayton recorded 2.7 inches.

Overall Dayton has the potential to break six weather records before a warming trend brings highs back in the 40s by the weekend.