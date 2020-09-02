Weather hazards to consider during National Preparedness Month

Fall weather can bring a little bit of everything to Ohio. Fog, flooding, damaging wind, severe weather, tornadoes, snow, and ice can all happen during the autumn months of September, October, and November.

The Department of Defense recognizes September as national preparedness month. According to the website, disaster planning should be considered throughout the year. During this month they encourage everyone to make a plan, prepare a survival kit, know the risk of disasters in your region, and teach kids about those disasters.

The National Weather Service works to build a weather-ready nation by educating everyone about fall weather safety.

In the Miami Valley, we start to notice more fog during the fall and winter.

Longer nights allow for a cooler and more stable environment. Saturation is easier to reach and fog can develop at the surface.

Remember to slow down and use low beam headlights if you have to drive in the fog.

A dense fog advisory will be issued if the visibility will impact motorists.

Over the last 10 years, flooding is most common during the spring. There have been six fall flooding events in the region.

Flash flooding can easily happen in severe thunderstorms or when a front stalls across the region.

A stalled front will impact the Ohio Valley tonight and Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for much of northern and western Kentucky.

Severe weather and tornadoes are most common between April and July. However, all severe weather can happen at any time of the year.

Over the last 10 years, there have been 11 fall severe weather events.

High wind can happen without a thunderstorm, especially when we see an active jet stream. Winds increase in between low-pressure troughs and high-pressure ridges. We have seen four high wind events resulting in damage during the fall in southwest Ohio.

Winter weather can come a bit early. Over the last 10 years, there have been five snow events and one ice event in November.

It is best to be prepared for a little bit of everything during the fall and winter.