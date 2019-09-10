Weather extremes impact Miami Valley Apples

Golden delicious apples sit on the trees at Monnin’s Fruit Farm ready to be picked. Several varieties were impacted by the weather this season.

Glenn Monnin’s parents bought the orchard 58 years ago. He is now the co-owner.

“This year had been the weirdest weather year for us that we’ve seen in a long time,” Monnin said. “It started off in April and May where all we had was rain.”

In April it rained 20 of the 30 days. By May it was the 8th wettest year for the area.

“A lot of things were trying to bloom and it just kept raining and raining,” Monnin said.

The early varieties of apples suffered from lack of pollination.

“The bees don’t come out in the rain,” Monnin said.

Once it stopped raining, temperatures warmed up quickly. Then the rain stopped.

“It just seemed like it went from being so wet. It went from 40 degrees to 90 degrees and then it turned dry,” Monnin said.

The later varieties were still growing. There wasn’t enough rain to support all the apples on the tree.

“A tree is going to do what it needs to do to save itself,” Monnin said. “If the water is not there, they will drop the apples.”

Monnin said the trees are already beginning to produce buds. He said if they don’t see any rain soon, there won’t be very many apples next year.