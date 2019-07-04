Weather did not dampen spirits for ‘Lights in Flight’ fireworks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bad weather threatened the annual Lights in Flight fireworks show in Downtown Dayton. But event organizers say it would take more than some rain to ruin the show.

“We’re going to shoot the fireworks, no matter what. If it rains we still shoot off,” said Stephan Marcellus, recreation manager and event organizer.

Marcellus said 50,000 people were expected to attend Wednesday night’s event at the RiverScape MetroPark. There were five musical acts, food truck vendors, a family fun area and more.

Some vendors had to battle a torrential downpour and heavy traffic to make it to this year’s event.

“It took me two and a half hours to get here. It was a long haul and a crazy soap opera to get here,” said Morie “Grammy” Rose, a food vendor for the event.

“Our tents were going everywhere. The vendors were trying to clean up stuff that got blown away but as soon as the rain stopped everyone got their things back together and now we’re ready to go,” said Marcellus.

Despite the weather, thousands turned out to watch the spectacular fireworks show at 10 p.m. from various spots around the Riverside Drive bridge. Many say they would not be letting a little bad weather keep them from the event.

“I’ve been doing this on and off for the last five or six years and [Lights in Flight] is one of [the] places that I like to come to because it’s the place to be,” said Rose.