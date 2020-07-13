Wearing a mask safely in the summer heat

Montgomery County was in the middle of a nine-day heat wave when the state-ordered mask mandate took effect.

Dan Suffoletto is the Public Information Supervisor of Public Health, Dayton and Montgomery County.

“If you’re biking by yourself running by yourself, you don’t have to wear a mask,” Suffoletto said, “but bring it with you in case you stop or run into anybody that you’re going to get close to. You’ll be able to put it on at that time.”

Patrick Girvin, Carolyn Goyne, and Alex Wilson met at Cox Arboretum MetroPark to have lunch. Wilson said it’s been a few months since she saw Girvin.

“You have to think twice before you go do anything and that’s different,” Girvin said.

“It definitely makes you appreciate the interactions that you do have,” Goyne said.

All brought a mask with them.

“I think masks are a really helpful way to keep spread down,” Wilson said. “All of the scientific data supports that, and it’s not like it’s really any harm to us.”

“The mask acts just like a filter,” Dr. Patrick Lytle said. “It acts as a barrier, and the varying degrees of the thickness of the mask tends to give you more protection.”

AJ Green went to Cox to hike.

“It does get pretty hot when you’re wearing a mask,” Green said.

“I would not recommend wearing a mask if you’re out exercising like going for a run. You definitely can get overheated,” Lytle said.

Darker colors can play a role in feeling hot.

“It can for some people make them feel hot,” Lytle said.

Lytle said his wife mentioned feeling hot over the weekend when she was wearing a darker mask. He said it won’t impact you as much as wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve shirt.

“The key out in the heat when your mouth and nose are covered is really staying hydrated and making sure that your hydrated,” Lytle said.

The Hackenberg family wore their mask at the park.

“I feel A little bit more claustrophobic a little bit heavier breath and heated breath but it’s bearable,” Hackenberg said.

“I think I would rather have a mask on and visit family then not have a mask and have to separate and do a Zoom virtual call with your family and loved ones,” Hackenberg said.