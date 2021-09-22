“We hope people follow that like they follow the speed limit,” Mayor Whaley reacts to mask mandate one week later

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s been one week since the City of Dayton voted to reinstate a city-wide mask mandate requiring people older than six to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

“This is much like a speed limit. We’re telling people ‘here’s the limit, and here’s what you need to do.’ The expectation in our community is to wear a mask in public indoor spaces, and we hope people follow that like they follow the speed limit,” said Mayor Nan Whaley.

Businesses owners like Liz Valenti, the co-owner and head chef at Wheat Penny said most customers are pretty good at managing themselves.

“We’re really trying to be strict in communicating to customers what our expectations are. We’re saying it on social media, when we take reservations we’re saying the same thing that they need to wear their mask into the restaurant, and we’ve got signage everywhere,” she said.

The owner of Glo Juice Bar and Cafe said this year they have a growing number of customers who wear masks regularly.

“Last year people were kind of angry about wearing the masks. Then there were people who when the mask mandate was lifted that were angry it was lifted. It kind of seems like there’s a little something on both sides,” said Amy Beaver, the owner of Glo Juice Bar.

City officials said masks along with vaccines are the best way to keep people safe.

“This is about how we raise in the standard of what’s expected in the city of Dayton to keep our city safe,” said Mayor Whaley.

Exceptions to the mandate include, but are not limited to:

Individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition or developmental disabilities

Individuals under 6-years-old

Restaurants and bar patrons while eating or drinking

To report violations customers can file a complaint with store owners or employees or call 937-333–COPS.