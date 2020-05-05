We Care Arts joins Giving Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Giving Tuesday! Traditionally, this day of charity and volunteering is held in the fall, but with so many in need right now, groups came together to hold it today.

As We Care Arts navigates this unprecedented reality caused by the coronavirus pandemic, staff members say their number one priority remains with the well being of the clients they serve. As the organization finds new ways to connect with clients, they’re hoping the community will come together to support their mission on this Giving Tuesday.

Darlene Langhout is the executive director of We Care Arts. Her personal trauma is what led her to the position.

“I lost my husband unexpectedly in 2013 and I have 3 little girls so everyone says you need to find an art therapist. Luckily I attended a program here at we care arts with my 10-year-old daughter at the time and every week she would say ‘mom we gotta go to art class’ and I tell people it was devastating for me. I was not ready for that step to be visiting those memories of my husband so quickly, but to see her in the studio interacting with people who were in similar situations as she was,” said Langhout.

At We Care Arts, she now helps teach job training and socialization skills to people like Steve Weiss.

“It has really helped me blossom as far as friendships go and it’s helped me get out of isolation. When you’re isolated your mind tends to wander and it tends to play tricks on you and your mind goes places where you really don’t want it to go,” Weiss said.

Due to COVID-19, We Care Arts has been forced to suspend programming for the time being. They’re hoping community support can help them continue to provide for their clients.

“We’re counting every dollar. We’ve unfortunately suspended a lot of programming. We don’t have those normal dollars coming in that we do so it’s important because we’re not only trying to do these things to salvage the organization…We’re trying to help those people that we serve,” Langhout said.

We Care Arts has a goal of $5,000 to support their programming. To donate to this effort click here. You can visit the national Giving Tuesday website to find other participating organizations in your area.