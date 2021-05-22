We Care Arts, Girl Scout troop partner to place gnomes in Owen’s Place park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beautifying an accessible playground is what’s working in the Miami Valley.

Girl Scout Troop 30251 placed gnomes throughout Owen’s Place Park. The gnomes were created by artists at We Care Arts, a nonprofit organization that empowers people with disabilities through art.

We Care Arts said the partnership with Owen’s Place came from a common mission.

Executive Director Darlene Langhout says, “Fred Pence from the Owen’s Place board came to me and he had visited a garden with his grandchildren and he said it just brought a lot of fun and play to the atmosphere and he really wanted that for Owen’s Place and he knows about We Care Arts’ mission enabling people with disabilities and our missions just match.”

116 gnomes can now be found throughout Owen’s Place Park.