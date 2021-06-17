WDTN volunteers at The Foodbank for Founder’s Day of Caring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN spent the day Thursday volunteering at The Foodbank Dayton for Nexstar Media Group’s Founders Day of Caring.

The Foodbank is just starting to welcome back volunteers after the pandemic.

WDTN was the second group to volunteer inside the warehouse since COVID-19 restrictions lifted.

The Foodbank Volunteer Manager Dan Wood said volunteers are what make serving the community possible.

“Volunteers are really the lifeblood of what we do here,” Wood said.

The Foodbank estimates there was a 28% spike in the need for food in the Miami Valley during the pandemic.

Most of that need fell on The Foodbank to fill.

WDTN Day of Caring 2021 (WDTN Photo)

“Food banks, food pantries had to close down because of the pandemic, so about 40 percent of them had to shut their doors, so having our arms to distribute food go down, while the food need went up was really challenging,” Wood said.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, The Foodbank is finally bringing back volunteers.

That’s including WDTN on Founder’s Day of Caring.

Each year on the day our parent company Nextstar Media Group Inc. was founded, Nexstar stations across the country give back to their communities.

“We are a local service business, we serve our local communities with content and help advertisers sell things so the best thing we can do is give back to our communities as a thank you for how they helped to make our company and build our company,” Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Chairman & CEO Perry Sook said.

By the end of the day, WDTN helped back more than 200 boxes and 500 backpacks of food.

“WDTN takes pride in community service and all the great things we do in the community, so to us, we decided to spend our founder’s day of caring at Foodbank Dayton, volunteering and helping fill boxes and helping out the garden in the back,” WDTN & Dayton’s CW VP and General Manager Joe Abouzeid said.

The Foodbank can always use extra help from organizations and individuals.

To find out more information, visit their website.