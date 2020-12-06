WDTN viewers donate $125,610 at 42nd annual URS telethon to support services in the Miami Valley

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 42nd annual URS telethon raised $125,610 Sunday.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 42nd annual URS telethon raised $125,610 Sunday.

The Telethon was hosted by 2 News anchors Mark Allan and Brooke Moore. It featured a ‘Year in Review’ of URS as the organization shared its successes and plans for the future. Client families, staff and supporters were interviewed.

Donors support URS’ mission of enhancing the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities by making a tax-deductible donation. Donations can be submitted online through the URS website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS