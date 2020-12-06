WDTN viewers donate $125,610 at 42nd annual URS telethon to support services in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 42nd annual URS telethon raised $125,610 Sunday.

The Telethon was hosted by 2 News anchors Mark Allan and Brooke Moore. It featured a ‘Year in Review’ of URS as the organization shared its successes and plans for the future. Client families, staff and supporters were interviewed.

Donors support URS’ mission of enhancing the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities by making a tax-deductible donation. Donations can be submitted online through the URS website.