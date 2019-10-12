Waynesville’s annual Sauerkraut Festival kicks off

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Waynesville is holding their annual Sauerkraut Festival this weekend. Crowds came out to enjoy the atmosphere, food, crafts, and sauerkraut.

Venders, artists, and other groups added their own flair to the fest by setting up booths and tents for festgoers to check out.

If you can’t make it out Saturday, the fest starts up again Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

Tim Gabbare runs a booth. He says, “It has just grown. People love the atmosphere. People love that there’s no alcohol. We have all kinds of crafts and the crafts have to be of a-quality in order to get in so people can get better quality stuff.”

The Sauerkraut Festival was first created in 1970.

