Wayne High School reporting damaged, stolen property after football game in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Police are investigating after the Wayne High School football team reported their phones, shoes and headphones damaged and stolen.

The alleged incident happened during a Friday night football game at Trotwood-Madison High School.

A police report shows that 10 to 15 cell phones were damaged, 1 to 10 pairs of shoes were damaged and 1 to 10 pairs of headphones were also damaged. At least 1 cell phone is also reported to have been stolen. Trotwood police are working with school administrators from Trotwood Madison as well as Wayne to determine exactly how many items were damaged or stolen.

There is at least one person of interest suspected of the crimes according to the police report. This person would be charged with a misdemeanor for the incident.

Several sources say that a door to the locker room was left propped open when the team left to play on the field, possibly giving easy access to the culprit. Because of this, there are no current plans to boost security for future games.

Parents of the football players say they are shocked by the incident; however it will not affect the sportsmanship and camaraderie between teams.

“It was uncalled for, this should have never happened,” said Patty G. the mother of a Wayne High School football player. “None of the players blame any of the Trotwood football players and none of the parents either. [It was] just some unruly kids.”