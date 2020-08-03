Water main break ‘miles’ south of costly 2019 break

A water main break at Keowee St. and Monument Avenue shut down several streets and water service on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Staff photo/Kristen Eskow

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The water main break at N. Keowee Street and Monument Avenue on Monday was three miles south of the devastating 2019 water main break that left much of Montgomery County under a boil advisory last year.

The 2019 break cost the city nearly $900,000 in repairs and led to a $2 million lawsuit by the city against the Eagle Bridge Company.

After Monday afternoon’s break, Montgomery County residents were asked to conserve water. Heavy flooding caused Dayton Police to close Keowee from E. Third Street to Valley Street. The break was just south of the bridge over the Mad River.

An official with the City of Dayton Water told WDTN.com the break “was miles away” from the February 2019 break that occurred while the North Keowee Street bridge was under construction at the Miami River. Nearly 400,000 city and county customers suffered a loss of water pressure or a complete loss of water service after the 36-inch main broke.