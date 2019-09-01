Water Boil Advisory in effect for some Jefferson Regional Water Authority customers

Live Now
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Jefferson Regional Water Authority has issued a water boil advisory for some parts of their service area.

The service area’s impacted include:

  • Calumet Lane
  • Caylor Road
  • S. Clayton Road
  • Dayton-Farmersville Road
  • Dayton-Liberty Road
  • Derby Road
  • S. Diamond Mill Road
  • Eagle Road
  • Eshbaugh Road
  • Forney Road
  • Frytown Road
  • Fuls Road
  • Galvin Road
  • Germantown-Liberty Road
  • Glen Meadow Drive
  • Glover Road
  • Havermale Road
  • Huffman Road
  • Infirmary Road
  • Kreitzer Road
  • Liberty-Fullerton Road
  • Longbourne Road
  • S. Lutheran Church Road
  • Mile Road
  • Old Dayton Road
  • Olt Road
  • Olt Road Extension
  • Park Glen Road
  • Pemberton Road
  • Rhodes Road
  • Shank Road
  • N. Snyder Road
  • S. Snyder Road
  • Soldiers Home-Miamisburg Road
  • Soliders Home-West Carrollton Road
  • W. Third Street
  • S. Union Road

The service areas listed should boil their water at least five minutes to ensure it is safe for use.

If anyone received a phone call regarding this advisory but the road isn’t listed, that area is not included in the advisory.

