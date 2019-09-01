Water Boil Advisory in effect for some Jefferson Regional Water Authority customers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Jefferson Regional Water Authority has issued a water boil advisory for some parts of their service area.
The service area’s impacted include:
- Calumet Lane
- Caylor Road
- S. Clayton Road
- Dayton-Farmersville Road
- Dayton-Liberty Road
- Derby Road
- S. Diamond Mill Road
- Eagle Road
- Eshbaugh Road
- Forney Road
- Frytown Road
- Fuls Road
- Galvin Road
- Germantown-Liberty Road
- Glen Meadow Drive
- Glover Road
- Havermale Road
- Huffman Road
- Infirmary Road
- Kreitzer Road
- Liberty-Fullerton Road
- Longbourne Road
- S. Lutheran Church Road
- Mile Road
- Old Dayton Road
- Olt Road
- Olt Road Extension
- Park Glen Road
- Pemberton Road
- Rhodes Road
- Shank Road
- N. Snyder Road
- S. Snyder Road
- Soldiers Home-Miamisburg Road
- Soliders Home-West Carrollton Road
- W. Third Street
- S. Union Road
The service areas listed should boil their water at least five minutes to ensure it is safe for use.
If anyone received a phone call regarding this advisory but the road isn’t listed, that area is not included in the advisory.