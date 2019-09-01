Water Boil Advisory in effect for some Jefferson Regional Water Authority customers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Jefferson Regional Water Authority has issued a water boil advisory for some parts of their service area.

The service area’s impacted include:

Calumet Lane

Caylor Road

S. Clayton Road

Dayton-Farmersville Road

Dayton-Liberty Road

Derby Road

S. Diamond Mill Road

Eagle Road

Eshbaugh Road

Forney Road

Frytown Road

Fuls Road

Galvin Road

Germantown-Liberty Road

Glen Meadow Drive

Glover Road

Havermale Road

Huffman Road

Infirmary Road

Kreitzer Road

Liberty-Fullerton Road

Longbourne Road

S. Lutheran Church Road

Mile Road

Old Dayton Road

Olt Road

Olt Road Extension

Park Glen Road

Pemberton Road

Rhodes Road

Shank Road

N. Snyder Road

S. Snyder Road

Soldiers Home-Miamisburg Road

Soliders Home-West Carrollton Road

W. Third Street

S. Union Road

The service areas listed should boil their water at least five minutes to ensure it is safe for use.

If anyone received a phone call regarding this advisory but the road isn’t listed, that area is not included in the advisory.