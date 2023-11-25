DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Neon will be showing three holiday movies throughout the month of December.

See iconic holiday films on the big screen at The Neon, as part of their “Family Holiday Film Series.” Three showings of three different movies will take place during the first three Saturdays of December.

Films included in the series are:

“ Frozen ” – Saturday, Dec. 2

” – Saturday, Dec. 2 “ Home Alone ” – Saturday, Dec. 9

” – Saturday, Dec. 9 “The Muppet Christmas Carol” – Saturday, Dec. 16

Each showing begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. Tickets go on sale at 10:15 a.m. the day of the show.

Admission is free for children 12 and under. All other tickets are $2. Patrons must be present to purchase or claim tickets.

Find more information on The Neon’s website.