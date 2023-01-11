DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown met with veterans at a roundtable discussion concerning a burn pit legislation signed into law by President Biden in 2022.

According to the release, many veterans have been exposed to and affected by toxins during their time in service. This can result in a variety of health issues, making proper healthcare and disability benefits invaluable to these veterans.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 is named after an Ohio veteran who died in 2020 of lung cancer due to exposure to burn pits while in Iraq.

Senator Brown held a roundtable discussion concerning this law at the VFW Post 1031 in Springfield. It began at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.

You can watch it here on WDTN.com.