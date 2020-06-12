Watch: Remembering Youngstown Bishop George Murry, funeral service set this afternoon

His funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, though it won't be open to the general public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The funeral service for Youngstown Bishop George Murry, who passed away following a battle with cancer, will be this afternoon.

His funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, though it won't be open to the general public.

The services will be broadcast directly on WKBN Channel 27 as well as on WKBN.com.

Special coverage will start at 12:30 p.m., immediately following WKBN 27 First News at Noon.

Bishop Murry celebrated his first Mass in Youngstown in January 2007, on the same day he introduced himself to local religious leaders and reporters.

The then 58-year-old was Youngstown’s fifth bishop, succeeding Bishop Thomas Tobin.

In 2015, he was appointed by then Gov. John Kasich to join a statewide task force concerning interactions between police and the communities they serve, even then calling for what many are still demanding today.

After recovering from two bouts with leukemia at Cleveland Clinic, Bishop Murry took on the issue of clergy sex abuse. He urged his colleagues with the U.S. Conference of Bishops to forcibly remove those who worked to cover up the scandal.

