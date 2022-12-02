Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Children cried, and staff were shocked when police chased a suspect on foot into a day care facility in Warren on Nov. 2.

According to the Warren Police Department, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop after noticing a man wanted for an assault, but the man refused to pull over.

Officers pursued the man until he crashed into a vehicle and continued to flee on foot, police said.

Bodycam footage released by police shows the suspect running into the Precious Times Child Care and Preschool.

The man runs into a classroom, upsetting several children before he is apprehended by officers.

39-year-old Lamar Mitchell faces 13 charges, including aggravated burglary, failure to comply and multiple counts of aggravated menacing.