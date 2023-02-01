INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — A 26-year-old Akron man is in jail, accused of driving the wrong way in a stolen car on Interstate 480 and leading police on a chase early Wednesday.

The vehicle driven by Daniel Filmore, 26, of Akron, had a broken driver’s side window when police spotted it just before 2 a.m. Wednesday along Brecksville Road near Chestnut Road, according to a news release. Officers following the vehicle watched it moving recklessly, crossing double-yellow lines and cutting through a private parking lot at high speed.

When an officer tried to stop Filmore along Rockside Road near the Interstate 77 entrance, he allegedly sped off onto that highway. He then crossed over the grassy median onto I-480 West, then doubled back over another median to drive west into oncoming traffic, police said. Officers followed the car with lights and flashers on to warn other motorists.

Filmore exited I-480 at State Road, then got back onto the interstate, quickly hitting an embankment that caused the car to spin around, according to the release. He exited at State Road again, then crashed into a barrier, just as Parma police arrived to the scene.

“The officer was compelled to continue following this driver because he had created a life-threatening situation,” Independence Police Chief Robert Butler is quoted in the release. “Daniel Filmore chose to put others at risk. I am happy to hear that no officers or innocent motorists were injured due to this suspect’s reckless actions.”

Watch body camera footage of the chase below, provided by Independence Police Department.

Filmore had a suspended license and an outstanding felony warrant out of Akron, according to the release. He was also wanted by police departments in Cleveland, Rocky River, Beachwood and Lakewood on counts of drug abuse, theft and other crimes, police said.

Filmore was arraigned on a felony count of failure to comply with police Wednesday morning in the Garfield Heights Municipal Court, records show. He was ordered held on a $5,000 bond, and his case was bound over to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

Akron court records show he’s facing a felony count of theft and a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle for offenses dating back to February 2022.