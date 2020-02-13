WATCH LIVE: Sheriff provides update on deadly shooting near Yellow Springs

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details about the events surrounding a shootout that left two people dead.

Sheriff Gene Fischer said Wednesday a male homeowner returned to his house on Grinnell Road and was confronted by a man who threatened him with a weapon. A female, who turned out to be the homeowner’s ex-wife, also pulled on to the scene.

Gunfire erupted between the three individuals, and at the end of it, the male and female suspects were dead.

The victims were identified Thursday as 59-year-old Cheryl Sanders and her husband, 56-year-old Robert R. Sanders.

Although gunfire was exchanged, it’s not immediately clear to law enforcement who fired the fatal shots that killed the ex-wife of the homeowner and her current husband.

The Sheriff said that as they were investigating the scene, they located a surveillance camera set up on a tree stump across the street from the home. Footage from this camera could be seen playing on a cellphone inside one of the victim’s cars. Sheriff Fischer says they are still looking into the possibility that this was an ambush.

One of the suspects’ vehicles had a counterfeit Ohio temporary tag on it, leading law enforcement to believe this was a planned attack.

Five years before this incident, the homeowner had reached out to the Sheriff’s Office, saying that his ex-wife had tried to hire someone to murder him.

The BCI and Sheriff’s office also believe more clues can be found in the cars that were left behind.