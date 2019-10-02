WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump visits with president of Finland

1  of  2
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he agrees a whistleblower should be protected, “if the whistleblower is legitimate.”

Trump is commenting about a House impeachment inquiry Wednesday as he meets with the president of Finland.

Trump was highly critical though of the whistleblower report alleging he used the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.

Trump says the whistleblower wrote about a “vicious conversation” that he asserted was in reality a “very innocent conversation.”

He says the whistleblower “either got it totally wrong, made it up, or the person giving the information to the whistleblower was dishonest, and this country has to find out who that person was.” He then described the person who talked to the whistleblower as a “spy.”

The whistleblower’s report was based on information from “multiple” U.S. government officials.

