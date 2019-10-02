WATCH LIVE: Two dead after World War II aircraft crash at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH/WWLP) – Two people are dead and six people were taken to Hartford Hospital after a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft crashed at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning.

According to the Hartford Courant, 2 people are confirmed dead.

Six victims have been taken to Hartford Hospital according to Media Relations Manager, Tina Varona, from Hartford Hospital. There will be a news conference taking place there in about a half-hour.

According to Bradley International Airport, the airport is closed but will reopen at 1:30 p.m.

Flights are being diverted to Boston and no flights will be coming in or out of Bradley until tomorrow according to the airport.

There will be a news conference with State Police at the CTDOT garage on route 20.

Wings of Freedom Tour flyer:

Officials have confirmed the plane that has crashed was a B17 historical World War II aircraft as part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

Several of our state agencies, including @CT_STATE_POLICE and @CTDEEPNews, remain on scene responding to the accident at @Bradley_Airport. Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft. Our prayers are with everyone who was on board. https://t.co/Zzn354CC6F — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2019

The Collings Foundation has provided the following statement regarding the crash:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley. The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known.” -Collings Foundation

22News obtained the following statement from the Federal Aviation Administration:

“A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m. It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military. Local officials will release information about the people aboard. Officials have closed Bradley International Airport, and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport.” FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

“I was there yesterday afternoon with my husband. We loved touring the planes and meeting people who were into vintage aircraft. I met a man who’s uncle flew this plane in WWII. He was the lone survivor after being shot down and survived alone in the ocean for five days.

I wanted to surprise my husband for our 29th wedding anniversary with a ride in this plane. We missed yesterday’s take off and the next one was this morning. He decided he liked the thought of the gift but decided not to go. That was a close one for us. We’re praying for everyone on board.” -Sent to 22News via Reportit from Crystal Begleiter

News 8 spoke to a construction worker at Bradley Airport who saw the accident unfold. He told News 8 that a military plane was taking off and didn’t have enough power. The plane tried to land, but hit the ground, impacting the fuel farm/fuel tank.

Lifestar just took off from plane crash scene at Bradley International Airport pic.twitter.com/9mm575xogr — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) October 2, 2019

Our crews are operating at an aircraft crash at Bradley airport pic.twitter.com/WP7k2tQBpB — IAFF Local S15 (@IaffS15) October 2, 2019

