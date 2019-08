DAYTON – Kanye West is hosting his Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark.

Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian and comedian Dave Chappelle are also there.

Later today, Chappelle will host Gem City Shine in the Oregon District. Around 20,000 people are expected at the event being held to honor those killed in the August 4th mass shooting.

The event is happening from 4 pm to 10 pm.