DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Kettering Health Network (KHN) held a press conference Thursday morning after a patient tested positive for COVID-19 at one of its hospitals.

Chief Clinical Officer Brenda Kuhn said KHN had tested 73 people for COVID-19 with only one positive result. The male patient who tested positive is in his early 60s and was taken to Kettering Medical Center on March 14, tested and released on March 15 with instructions to self-isolate.