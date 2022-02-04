BEIJING (AP) — Fireworks lit up the Beijing skyline as China launched a locked-down Winter Olympics on Friday.

The opening ceremony began just after the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at the same lattice-encased National Stadium that hosted the inaugural event at the 2008 Olympics.

With the dimming of the lights, Beijing became the first city to host both Winter and Summer Games.

The Olympics – and the opening ceremony – are always an exercise in performance for the host nation, a chance to showcase its culture, define its place in the world and flaunt its best side.