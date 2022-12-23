Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike killed at least three people and injured multiple others Friday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

Footage taken by Sean Mcgillivray shows a portion of the pileup, which occurred at the Sandusky-Erie County line, south of Sandusky.

The OSHP responded to calls of a crash at 12:34 p.m. at mile marker 106 going eastbound, OSHP said.

So far, 46 vehicles were involved in the crash. OSHP did not yet know how many people were injured but said all parties involved in the crash were transported by bus to a nearby facility to stay warm, according to our affiliate WCMH.

Highway officials said traffic on both sides was diverted and warned drivers to expect long delays.