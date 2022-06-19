COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Stonewall Columbus Pride March and Festival returned for its first in-person celebration in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Friday’s celebrations at Goodale Park, the festivities continued Saturday with Stonewall’s Pride March at Broad and High Streets, moving north on High Street to Buttles Avenue and landing at Goodale Park.

More than 17,000 people took the streets downtown for the march that was in the Short North arts district for the first time since 2016.

Among those at the event include multiple Ohio government officials, including U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty. “Just embrace themselves don’t forget to love and respect themselves,” she said. “It doesn’t really matter as long as you’re true to yourself.”

“People come from across the country to celebrate what Columbus is all about,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther.

The parade had barriers at every intersection along with more police and patrols to make sure the thousands of those attending were taken care of.

“It makes me feel that I’m home, that I’m safe,” said Beatty. “I am so happy to be out here we are celebrating the rainbow of our diversity.”