DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Friday, and what better way is there to celebrate than a dose of hippo cuteness?

The Cincinnati Zoo posted a compilation of adorable videos of their baby hippo Fritz on Facebook.

The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.

The zoo has been no stranger to sharing videos featuring their newest member of the hippo family with the world.

Back in August, Fritz, can be seen making his first venture into the outdoor habitat. Then, he met his big sister Fiona for the first time. Since then, Fritz has warmed up to his sister and the two appear to be getting along swimmingly.

This was on full display when on Oct. 20, Fritz charmed crowds by playfully nibbling at Fiona.

“We promise you won’t see a cuter video this week. Maybe this year,” read a caption accompanying the Fritz video compilation.