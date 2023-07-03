SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An alleged leader in the MS-13 gang wanted by federal authorities in “brutal” killings was caught by state troopers during a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike last month, as seen in body camera video.

According to federal authorities, Edenilson Velasquez Larin, 33, is a national leader of the transnational criminal organization La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, and its Los Angeles-based faction.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on June 7 stopped the SUV carrying Velasquez Larin for tailgating, near state Route 53 in Sandusky Township, according to the patrol. Once the trooper identified Velasquez Larin and the SUV’s driver, Gabriel Lopez, 26, and back-seat passenger Bianca Garcia, 31, they were then asked to exit the vehicle, where a Border Patrol agent was waiting.

Garcia is heard on state patrol body camera footage telling the trooper that the three suspects, all of Colorado, were traveling from that state to New York in a rented SUV. Garcia said she is from New York, but that she moved to Colorado for work.

Garcia admitted to having marijuana in the SUV and was issued a citation by the patrol.

A 46-count federal indictment unsealed last month charges Velasquez Larin — known on the street as “Agresor,” “Saturno” and “Paco” — and others believed to be part of the faction with racketeering conspiracy, several murders and other acts of violence, drug distribution and money laundering, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said Velasquez Larin gave the order to kill a man at his Queens home in 2018. In 2019, he allegedly ordered MS-13 members to hunt down and kill members of a rival gang they believed to be expanding into the MS-13 faction’s territory. Velasquez Larin also ordered the killing of a rival gang member in New York in 2021, as retaliation for a machete attack on an MS-13 member, according to prosecutors. That rival gang member survived the attempt.

“The murders and other crimes of violence allegedly committed by these defendants were brutal, cold-blooded, and utterly senseless,” New York U.S. Attorney Breon Peace is quoted in a news release. “This Office and our law enforcement partners are working tirelessly to dismantle the MS-13 at all of its levels, and we will not relent until this transnational criminal organization, its leaders, members, and associates are held accountable for the extreme violence and other criminal activity that they have perpetrated in our communities.”

Prosecutors also accuse Velasquez Larin and several others of selling cocaine and marijuana to raise money for the gang. He and other alleged gang members were also charged with money laundering connected to “the flow of tens of thousands of dollars” from alleged MS-13 members to Velasquez Larin, reads the release.

“Transnational gangs, like MS-13, threaten our national security and the safety of our neighborhoods by ravaging our communities with violent crime and narcotics,” stated Homeland Security Investigations New York Special Agent-in-Charge Ivan Arvelo. “The individuals charged today are alleged to have committed numerous acts of senseless violence in the name of loyalty to their gang and now, thanks to the diligent investigative work of HSI New York and our partners at the FBI and NYPD, they will face federal prosecution for their crimes. This coordinated multi-agency law enforcement effort is the best means of disrupting MS-13’s illicit gang activity and undermining its ability to reign terror and violence in New York communities and elsewhere.”

Since 2003, authorities have obtained convictions against hundreds of MS-13 members, including dozens of its faction leaders, in New York’s Eastern District federal court, many of whom were charged with racketeering and participating in murders, attempted murders and assaults, according to the release.

Last month, Velasquez Larin was in immigration custody in Ohio, according to the justice department. He was scheduled for an initial appearance in Ohio’s Northern District federal court.