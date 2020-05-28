Washington Twp. break-in suspect caught on camera

WASHINGTON TWP., MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person who broke into a Washington Township church.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page asking for help identifying an unknown person who was caught on camera when he broke into Centerville Christian Fellowship at 700 East Spring Valley Pike on May 1.

The Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person broke into a construction trailer and then the church. Recently obtained video from the church shows one person enter the church and take a plastic case containing a drill and drill bits.

If anyone has any information regarding the crime or the person captured on video please contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or the Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357.