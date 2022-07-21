WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) — The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages Tuesday as politicians build upon the momentum following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.

The U.S. House roll call, 267-157, was partly political strategy, forcing all House members, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record during this election year.

“This bill provides statutory authority for same-sex and interracial marriages. Specifically, the bill repeals and replaces provisions that define, for purposes of federal law, marriage as between a man and a woman and spouse as a person of the opposite sex with provisions that recognize any marriage that is valid under state law. (The Supreme Court held that the current provisions were unconstitutional in United States v. Windsor in 2013.) The bill also repeals and replaces provisions that do not require states to recognize same-sex marriages from other states with provisions that prohibit the denial of full faith and credit or any right or claim relating to out-of-state marriages on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin. (The Supreme Court held that state laws barring same-sex marriages were unconstitutional in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015; the Court held that state laws barring interracial marriages were unconstitutional in Loving v. Virginia in 1967.) The bill allows the Department of Justice to bring a civil action and establishes a private right of action for violations.” U.S. House of Representative H.R. 8404

Wary of political fallout, GOP leaders did not press their members to hold the party line against the bill, aides told the Associated Press. In all, 47 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for passage.

Almost none of the Republicans who did speak during the debate directly broached the subject of same-sex or interracial marriage.

Polling shows a majority of Americans favor preserving rights to marry, regardless of sex, gender, race or ethnicity, a long-building shift in modern mores toward inclusion.

A Gallup poll in June showed broad and increasing support for same-sex marriage, with 70% of U.S. adults saying they think such unions should be recognized by law as valid. The poll showed majority support among both Democrats (83%) and Republicans (55%).

Approval of interracial marriage in the U.S. hit a six-decade high at 94% in September, according to Gallup.

While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House with a Democratic majority, it’s believed to be stalled in the evenly split Senate, where most Republicans would probably join a filibuster to block it. It’s one of several bills, including those enshrining abortion access, that Democrats are proposing to confront the court’s conservative majority. Another bill, guaranteeing access to contraceptive services, is set for this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.