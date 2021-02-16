US lawmakers weigh options to guarantee election security in the future

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A recent report from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called the 2020 election “the most secure in our nation’s history.”

“This was the best-administered election I’ve seen in my career,” Election Assistance Commission Chair Benjamin Hovland said.

On Tuesday, Hovland told a congressional committee that the pandemic did not negatively impact voting because of funding from the CARES Act.

“[It] helped election officials address some of the additional costs associated with running both the largest mail and absentee ballot election most jurisdictions have ever experienced,” Hovland said.

“The threats to our democracy are constant and ever-evolving,” Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley said.

To keep things running smoothly in in the future, Democrats like Quigley and Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, want to see that extra election funding continue.

“We must ensure that each has the necessary resources to provide vital support to states and the voting public,” Quigley said.

“Now more than ever we need to provide the necessary resources to support that protection of our democracy,” DeLauro added.

But despite support for more election security, Republicans say the country can’t afford to keep paying the $400-billion it spent last year.

“We’ve got this significant debt hanging over future generations’ heads,” Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack said.

Womack says elections should be locally-controlled and funded.

“We gotta be careful not to allow more and more of federal tax dollars to go for what is normally paid for at the more local level,” Womack said.