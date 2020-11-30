Supreme Court weighs Trump effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from census

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- By most accounts, the possibility of a coronavirus relief package during the remainder of President Donald Trump's time in office is slim.

Despite an aid package and direct payments being a priority before the election, the White House has shown little interest in pushing things forward. And in Congress, Senate and House leadership are on completely different pages. The Trump administration is reportedly stepping back from negotiations on a new stimulus package and leaving it to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to revive long-stalled talks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to Bloomberg.