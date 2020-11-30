Supreme Court weighs Trump effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from census

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday over President Trump’s effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from population totals.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University spoke with Brooke Moore about the case.

