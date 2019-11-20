Sonland offers explosive testimony: ‘Requests were a quid pro quo’

(NBC News) In explosive testimony Wednesday Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, tied President Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

“Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelinskiy,” Sondland testified.

Sondland told committee members that Giuliani pushed Ukraine to announce investigations of Joe Biden, as well as the false theory Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election,

“Mr. Giuiliani was expressing the desires of the president of the United States, and we knew these investigations were important to the president,” Sondland said.

Sondland went on to testify he informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Pence and other top officials, but no one took action.



“Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret,” Sondland said.

Sondland first told investigators there was no quid pro quo, and President Trump personally told him there wasn’t one.

President Trump repeated those words as Sondland testified: “I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelinskiy to do the right thing.”

