D.C. Metro Police say there is no active shooter at the Senate office buildings and no injuries.

“A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located. MPD is assisting US Capitol Police,” a spokesperson for D.C. Metro police said in an email.

U.S. Capitol Police said around 2:45 p.m. that officers were searching in and around Senate office buildings after a “concerning 911 call.”

Around 3:30 p.m., Russel and Dirksen buildings had been evacuated and the Hart office building was also being emptied. Staffers, some appearing shaken, were huddled outside.

Staffers in the Hart building had been told by Capitol police that there was a report of an active shooter and were told it was not a drill, according to two staffers.

They were asked to close doors, turn off lights and get away from windows.

After 30 or 40 minutes Capitol police officers cleared the offices with guns drawn moving from the top toward the lower floors and escorted outside the building. Police also cleared Dirksen floor-by-floor, according to a Senate source.

One rattled staffer was overheard expressing her discomfort at having a police officers displaying weapons.

A second staffer clarified that officers were not pointing their firearms at staff.

D.C. emergency vehicles were seen Wednesday afternoon leaving the area around the Senate buildings.

Capitol police said they are continuing to investigate.



Updated at 3:52 p.m.