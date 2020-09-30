Republicans optimistic about president’s pick for Supreme Court; Democrats worry for ACA

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Most Republican Senators seem to be ready to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

“We have an accomplished woman to consider,” West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.

Capito says Amy Coney Barrett’s experience makes her a good choice for the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“We have a role model for our girls, our daughters and our granddaughters. We should use that as an opportunity to inspire that next generation,” Capito said.

While Capito and other Republican senators have voiced their approval of the president’s pick, Democrats say it’s the wrong time to consider Barrett for the position.

“The Republicans are now breaking their word, breaking their word to the American public, breaking their word to Democratic colleagues in the Senate and trying to rush a nominee,” Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said.

Kaine and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner say the rush is for one purpose.

“They view this as their last chance to kill the Affordable Care Act,” Kaine said.

“A court that is stacked by Mr. Trump will do away with the ACA. My daughter’s protections will go away, the ability for 400,000 Virginians who got healthcare through Medicaid will go away,” Warner said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats need to stop the scare tactics over judge Barrett’s position on healthcare.

“She has given nobody at the White House any hints or any assurances about any kinds of cases, real or hypothetical,” McConnell said.

If confirmed in time, Barrett would join the court to hear a Republican lawsuit to throw out the ACA the week after the election.